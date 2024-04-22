Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

