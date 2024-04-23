Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $545.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $566.00 to $571.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $534.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $596.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $607.00 to $546.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $618.00 to $584.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

3/7/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $596.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.90 on Monday, hitting $491.23. 4,691,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,929. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average is $515.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 12,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

