1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 593,937 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.19. 325,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.