Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. 241,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

