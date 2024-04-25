Bailard Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

