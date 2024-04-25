Raymond James Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.91.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.27. 230,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.39. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

