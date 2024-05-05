Piper Sandler Trims Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Target Price to $11.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.