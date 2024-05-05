Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

