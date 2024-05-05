Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) VP Sells $342,075.00 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.