SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $62.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

