Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of ARI opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 67.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

