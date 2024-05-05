Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

