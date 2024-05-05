Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

