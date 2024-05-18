BT Group (LON:BT.A) Trading 17.2% Higher

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) traded up 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.25 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.67). 127,551,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 29,786,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.15 ($1.42).

BT Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.96.

Get BT Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Key purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £29,120 ($36,573.73). Corporate insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.