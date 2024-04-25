Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 71.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.