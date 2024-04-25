Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 71.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WISeKey International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
About WISeKey International
