Financial Contrast: Dakota Gold (DC) versus The Competition

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 105 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dakota Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1137 2489 3056 109 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Dakota Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.21 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.00 billion $1.01 billion 3.73

Dakota Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.69% -4.99% -4.51%

Summary

Dakota Gold competitors beat Dakota Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

