MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $93.29 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,641,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,867,257 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,641,567 with 119,867,256.8666711 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.7857007 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,878,228.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

