BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

