Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

