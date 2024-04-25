Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Increases By 47,277.8%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 47,277.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,688. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.21.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

