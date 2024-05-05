Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

