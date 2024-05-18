Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

