Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

