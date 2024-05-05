Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $122.00 at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

AWI opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

