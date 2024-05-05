Deutsche Wohnen SE (DTCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Deutsche Wohnen’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.