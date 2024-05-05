Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3958 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
HNLGY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
About Hang Lung Group
