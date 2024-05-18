Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,585,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,334.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.