Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCCS stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

