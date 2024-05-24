Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 3.06. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

