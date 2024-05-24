Russell Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00.

Russell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

