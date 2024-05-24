TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 245,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,309. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

