SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2,377.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,260,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.