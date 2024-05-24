Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $537.75 million, a PE ratio of 926.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.