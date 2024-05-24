Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lowered by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 747,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,216. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.