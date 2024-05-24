Members Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. 191,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

