Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $72,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,017,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,834.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 194,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,078,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,055. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.