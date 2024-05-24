Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VGM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 618,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

