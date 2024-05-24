Members Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. 2,495,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

