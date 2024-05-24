Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,367,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

