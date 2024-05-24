Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. 7,104,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

