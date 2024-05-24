Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,424,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,735,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,491. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.