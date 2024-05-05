Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.