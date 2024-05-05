MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 423.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

