Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $78.89 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

