Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $93,750.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jude Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

