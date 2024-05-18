Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.33 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

