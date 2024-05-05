Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $67,100.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,652,172.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

