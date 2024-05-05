Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $131.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $946.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.60.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

