Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000.

SCHD traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 3,285,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,606. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

