Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,109 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.